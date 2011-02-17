Shelter Island honors seniors, narrowly loses to Pierson

The Indians boys basketball team held its senior send-off last night, an event to honor the graduating seniors held before the last home game of every year.

Folks gathered this year to hear Coach Mike Mundy’s kind words about graduating seniors Chris Napolitano, Andrew BeltCappellino, Kyle Johnson and John McEnroe. Coach Mundy also thanked volunteer Coach Jim Colligan for his dedication of countless hours to the Indians boys basketball program.

It was also the last performance of the year for the cheerleading team. Cheerleading Coach Katelyn Pryal thanked graduating senior Margaret Hildreth for her contributions to the team.

The match that followed against Pierson was the Indians’ last of the year. The Indians took an early lead in the first quarter, which ended 12-8, Indians. Shelter Island was a force under the net, ripping rebounds away from their opponents and playing an overall aggressive game.

Shelter Island took a 10 point lead during the second quarter, though Pierson was able to come back.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the score 46-43, Pierson, a Pierson player was fouled while making a layup. He missed his free throw but another Pierson player got the rebound and sank it, making it 48-43 with just 30 seconds left. The Indians tried for a late-game win with intentional fouls, but Pierson was sinking their shots.

BeltCappellino finished his Indians basketball career right with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough to win the match.

The final score was 51-47, Pierson. The JV boys also lost, though that match wasn’t quite as close: 67-34, Pierson.