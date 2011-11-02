Shelter Island boys visit first-place Greenport tonight

The Greenport Porters’ race toward the Suffolk County League VIII boys basketball championship will continue tonight with a home game against the Shelter Island Indians at 6:45 p.m.

Greenport (14-1, 10-1) is tied with The Stony Brook School Bears (11-2, 10-1) for first place. The only loss suffered by the Porters was to the Southold First Settlers, 49-45, on Feb. 1. Since then, the Porters quickly returned to their winning ways, rolling up wins over the Pierson Whalers and the Port Jefferson Royals.

Last-place Shelter Island (2-12, 1-10), meanwhile, is coming off a 51-45 upset of Southold on Tuesday night. The Indians played what could be considered their best game of the season, hitting on 20 of 36 (55.6 percent) field-goal attempts. James Read scored 13 points, Kyle Johnson had 12 and John McEnroe posted 11 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Shelter Island will complete its season with road games against Port Jefferson (8-6, 7-4) on Monday and the Pierson Whalers (2-12, 2-9) on Wednesday.

After tonight, Greenport will have two regular-season games remaining — on Monday night at The Ross School (7-7, 6-5) and Wednesday night at home versus The Stony Brook School Bears.