Seniors: The Senior Sunshine Club

Despite information to the contrary, Barbara L’Hommedieu is still in residence at the Sunshine Senior Living facility in East Setauket.

Mary Lou Eichorn, who is in occasional contact with Gladys Pinover, reports that Gladys is quite content and comfortable at her current home in Severin, Maryland.

Kyle Karen says her mother, Caroline Willberg, would welcome a cheery card or note. She is at home on the Island.

I’m still hoping for information on the whereabouts of Jim and Kathy Jahrsdoerfer.

During a recent visit with Arthur “Bud” Fox, we discovered to our mutual delight that we were both born in Brooklyn in 1929. He, however, is an Aries; I’m a Virgo. His war was Korea; mine, World War II. For the record, Bud served as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard for 37 years.

Won’t you send a cheery note or a card of caring to our Sunshine Club members? They do enjoy hearing from you.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 Country Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, Harmonicare Assisted Living, 844 Stevenson Rd., Severin, MD, 21144

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Ms. Caroline Willberg, P.O. Box 98, C

If you have hope, you have everything.