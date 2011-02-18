Seniors: Senior Bulletin Board

AARP Defensive Driving Course: Monday and Tuesday, May 2 and 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. The cost for AARP members is $12; all others, $14. Sponsored by the Office of Senior Services. Call the office at 749-1059 to reserve. Space is limited.

SISCA: A trip to Tanger Mall in Riverhead on Thursday, February 24. Town bus departs the Presbyterian Church parking lot at 9 a.m. Anticipated return by 3 p.m. The cost per person is $5. Payment is due no later than Friday, February 18. Call Trip Coordinator Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 to reserve.