Seniors: Looking to February’s films

We have a happy love story to start the month calmly, with little stress, a smile and a warm, fuzzy feeling. Cinema 114’s Wednesday, February 9 film is “Serendipity” with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. This romantic comedy tells the tale of two young people who meet accidently, fall in love and decide not to exchange information about themselves but to let fate control their next meeting. Years later they are both engaged to others but cannot get away from the notion that somehow they will meet again. Sara has put her name on a one dollar bill and tucked it into an old book. If he comes across it in a used book store he will be able to look for her. The setting is New York City and it really is a small town.

So join us on February 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center (weather permitting). Mimi and I will be waiting to show you a fun film and give you free warm popcorn and a cool drink

Our second movie this month is a warm-hearted family comedy called “Tortilla Soup.” It will be shown on Wednesday, February 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center (weather permitting). It is based on a Japanese film and all of the elements are the same. Hector Elizondo plays the father of three daughters who live with him and are reluctant to leave him since their mother died.

Father is a great chef who expects his girls to be home for the family dinner on Sunday, a tradition of long standing. The daughters are growing up and wish to begin their own lives as independent adults, but they are reluctant to tell their loving father, who takes such joy in preparing the best meal he can to please their palates and their eyes. When a hot and spicy widow, played by Raquel Welch, sets her cap for “Papa,” they are all willing to overlook her shortcomings. Great fun and a few tears.

Join us at the Senior Activity Center and warm up the end of a cold month with this family film. We will serve free hot popcorn and cool drinks. Turn your heat down at home and let us keep you warm for a few hours.

These two films were scheduled for January but both dates were cancelled due to the weather. — Ed.