Seniors: Home heating help for seniors

Do you, or more importantly, do you know someone who needs help paying his or her home heating bill this February?

• Thanks to a generous benefactor, the Senor Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc. still has funds allocated exclusively for home heating assistance. Do write to Sy Weissman, president of the foundation, at P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island, New York 11964-0352, describing your situation. All applications are strictly confidential.

• The Lions Club is also ready to help. Lion Alan Krauss suggests calling Jack Monaghan or Mark Kanarvogel to alert them to your need or your neighbor’s.

• The Office of Senior Services is another source of advice and guidance. Call Coordinator Henrietta Roberts at 749-1059 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.