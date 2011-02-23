Seniors: Calendar of March senior activities

AARP Tax Aide: Free tax assistance at the Shelter Island Public Library, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 11. Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Call the library at 749-0042 to reserve and for information on what documents to bring with you.

Cinema 114: Two viewings this month, Wednesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See Janet Rescigno’s previews in the March 10 issue of your Reporter.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (extension 2104) to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall lanes. $2 per game. Call Bob at 749-1931 for information.

Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island: Annual meeting, Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA: St. Patrick’s Day luncheon and celebration, Wednesday, March 16 in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Corned beef and cabbage provided by President Emily Hallman. Bring a covered dish to share. Julius Manchise will lead the traditional Irish sing-along.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through March 25; . Monday class, free, through March 28. All classes run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Call Dana at 749-1059 for information.