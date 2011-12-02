Indians bid farewell to seniors, girls lose to McGann-Mercy

Shelter Island School held its senior send-off ceremony for the graduating seniors last night at their last home game of the year, against McGann-Mercy. The event, held before the last home game of each season, is an opportunity to recognize the graduating seniors for their many contributions to their teams. Mackenzie Needham, Stephanie Vecchio, Stacy Clark and Kristie Moschetta were the four seniors being honored.

Varsity Coach Peter Miedema took the microphone first, thanking the girls for their hard work and likening the team to a “family.” Junior Kelsey McGayhey went next, reading a thank you to the seniors on behalf of Megan Mundy, who couldn’t be present. McGayhey went on to thank each of the girls individually in a heart-felt description of what it’s been like to spend time with the girls and what each adds to the team.

The varsity match that followed was less heart-warming for the Indians: they lost to the Monarchs, 41-35. McGayhey led the team with 22 points — 12 of them in the fourth quarter.

According to Monarchs Coach Jacki Paton, “Shelter Island has improved tremendously” since their 50-32 loss to McGann-Mercy on January 13.

The JV team lost as well, 35-24. The girls had trouble boxing their opponents out throughout the match and ran into foul trouble in the fourth quarter that left them with just four players on the court for much of the fourth quarter.

The JV Indians are now 7-5 and with just two games left they’re guaranteed at least a .500 league record.

The JV girls’ performance was also clear improvement since the teams’ last meeting on January 13, when the Monarchs won 51-19. “Shelter Island seemed like a whole different team out there,” McGann-Mercy Coach Joe Read commented after the game.

﻿The girls play at Port Jefferson on Monday. The JV game tips off at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15 p.m.