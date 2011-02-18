Seniors: 2011 caregiving graduates

Eight Island men and women completed the 2011 Home Caregivers course last Friday night.

This was “one of the best classes I’ve every taught,” said Lois Charls, R.N., the course instructor. “The students had lots of questions,” demonstrating their interest and setting up the dynamics that underlie every successful class.

The course curriculum emphasizes personal care — helping an elderly person get started in the morning and wind down the day in the evening. Caregivers prepare meals; they may shop or run other errands; they may do personal laundry and keep personal space clean and tidy. One of the most informative tools for the caregiver is a profile of the special needs of the elderly who are often forgetful and hearing-impaired, and may have diminished mobility.

Lois Charls received her R.N. from the Clara Maass Memorial Hospital in Bellville, New Jersey. She was an operating room nurse for 35 years before retiring to Shelter Island. Here on the East End she worked for the Dominican Sisters, a visiting nurse service located in Greenport, and has been the Caregivers Course instructor for the past 11 years.

The course, which is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Council (SCAC), dates back to the early 90s according to Henrietta Roberts, the coordinator of the Office of Senior Services. It is unique to Shelter Island and, says Henrietta, our students learn how “to care for their own family members. It is not,” she emphasizes, “an avenue to employment.”

For Lois, the fact that her students “are more confident that they know what to look for [as caregivers] and how to deal with a situation” is reward enough.