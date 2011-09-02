Senior Profile: Feisty Flo Evans

Since 2005, profiles and portraits of new faces at the Dinner Bell have appeared occasionally in the Reporter’s “Island Seniors” section. Today, please meet Flo Evans.

Flo has had some serious setbacks in the past few months. Twice she has fallen at the IGA as she was feeding cans and bottles into the return machine and has injured her back.

She lost her license to drive, please don’t ask how, and relies on old friends like Norma Edwards to bring her to the Dinner Bell.

Her fingers grow increasingly arthritic, and the needlework to which she was so passionately attached has been set aside. “These days,” she says, “I’m hitting the books.”

On the sunny side, her home in Southold has finally sold; she has a daughter Joanne, a granddaughter Kimberly and two great-grandchildren living on Shelter Island. They are the joy of her life and devoted to her.

Flo has been a Dinner Bell patron for over a year now. She enjoys meeting people there, and as she says, “The food is great and the price is right.”

None of us knows what’s around life’s corner, but my money is on Flo Evans, one feisty 4-foot, 9-inch nonagenarian.