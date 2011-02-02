Prose & Comments: Reining in executive sessions

Funny thing about secrets: Everybody wants to know one and everyone wants to tell one. The often cryptic and obscure Town Board executive session agenda descriptions makes my old nose for news twitch a bit. I have worked with some of the top journalists in TV network news, learning that the best investigative tool is just to be observant. “Who” is attending “which” meeting, when and where, will help define the players and subject. More national news leads are had from conversations overheard at the Starbucks near the White House then from official pressers. I’ll keep my ears open in Fedi’s since we don’t have a Starbucks here.

My point is that we, the citizens of Shelter Island, should not have to guess, investigate or assume what our government is doing. The N.Y. State Committee on Open Government is clear about how and when local boards can meet in executive sessions.

I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice. The following are my own opinions and interpretations of the state’s Open Meeting Law website dos.state.ny.us/coog/index.html. It is extremely informative and mostly in plain English, not legalese. Check it out.

First of all, the Open Meeting Law is based on a presumption of access to the government by the public. Executive sessions are not secret meetings. They are simply private meetings and those attending are not bound to secrecy. As I read it, the law states that only certain specific information must be held confidential, such as an individual’s personal medical history, financial records etc. Beyond that, those attending are free to disclose whatever they choose to reveal. If more than one person knows a “secret,” it is no longer a secret anyway.

The Town Board has listed executive session agenda items in advance of public meetings. They adjourn the work session and then go into executive sessions with the rubber-stamped approval of one motion. This is all a legal no-no.

The executive session is actually the private part of a public meeting. Each executive session agenda item must be a separate motion and voted on in public. By doing so, each board member would have an opportunity to decide if the issue at hand should be kept from the public. The assumption that there is always consensus and that each board member will always agree on every issue is not exactly democratic. Since all of the town’s executive sessions are not entered into in the proper manner, I wonder if they should now be deemed public, not private sessions.

Our government is allowed to meet in private only when the subject can meet certain requirements. “Potential litigation” is not necessarily one of them. The fact that the town might possibly be sued if an otherwise public matter is discussed openly is not a reason for an executive session. No one in Town Hall has a crystal ball.

If the town is in litigation or negotiations, then the board can meet privately so as not to reveal strategies and tactics. However, the public has a right to know what the litigation or negotiation is generally about. Is it about a property issue near me? Is it about a union contract that might reduce services or increase my taxes? The biggest loophole in the Open Meeting Law is “attorney-client privilege” as a reason for executive sessions. We can only depend on the integrity and discipline of the board members to limit this use.

Police investigations, avoiding panic or riot are other reasons for the board to meet in private. When the board decides during an executive session “personnel” matter to give an employee a stipend, that must be made public. If an executive session goes off topic, that part must be brought to the public’s attention.

The basic premise of executive sessions is to protect the citizens from physical or financial harm. It is not meant to cover up an embarrassing situation, buy time or to isolate us from the process. We are supposed to know certain basic details of these executive sessions from the git-go. I believe that the Town Board keeps their cards a bit too close to the vest when they simply state “third party negotiations.”

An open, transparent Town Board is the most essential part of our democracy for several reasons. First, complete disclosure by all creates a level playing field in Town Hall.

When officials are allowed to operate in the dark, we ask for trouble. For example, Representative Charlie Rangel is a hard-working politician. But when he felt no one was watching and that no one cared, the temptation to bend the rules became too great. It seems to catch up to all politicians when they decide that they are just a little above the law.

Another reason for transparency in government is that we should understand the issues as they evolve. Otherwise, it is sudden shock, awe and assumptions when it eventually goes public. We have a right and need to know what our representatives know and when they know it.

Our democracy depends on a government that is completely open to the people, for the people. But democracy is a fragile concept, once broken it is very hard to repair. This is why, as citizens, we must be vigilant and protect it, here and now. Lest we forget, it is a concept that many actually continue to fight and die for. We should never take it for granted.