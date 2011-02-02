Police News: The calm before another storm?

A Shelter Island youth was arrested and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree on Tuesday, January 25 at about 10:45 a.m. The youth was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 cash bail.

ACCIDENTS

Edward T. Ernst of Southold was driving southbound on South Ferry Road on January 26 when he collided with a vehicle driven by Mery R. Moloche of Central Islip. He was unable to stop due to the icy roadway, he told police, and he thought Ms. Moloche appeared to be slipping sideways or was attempting to make a turn in front of him. Ms. Moloche reported that she was traveling slowly, also in the southbound lane, when her car was hit. There were no injuries but over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side of Ms. Moloche’s vehicle.

On January 30, Linda Tetreault of Shelter Island reported that a deer had run into the side of her vehicle on West Neck Road. There was no damage to the vehicle but Ms. Tetreault was concerned about leaving behind an injured deer. Police checked the area and located a family of deer near the accident. All appeared to be in good condition.

Also on January 30, Katherine V. Franzoni of Shelter Island told police that while her vehicle was parked unattended on North Cartwright Road, it was sideswiped from behind causing over $1,000 in damage to the left rear of the vehicle. The unknown vehicle that did the damage left the scene of the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

Police notified the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor Highway Departments about icy road conditions on January 26.

A Silver Beach caller reported on January 26 that the night before an unknown person had run through her backyard into woods behind the residence. The area was canvassed with negative results.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a stove top fire on January 26. The fire had been extinguished when the SIFD arrived.

A vehicle stuck in snow in the Center on January 27 was partially blocking the roadway; the owner was advised to move the vehicle.

A caller on January 28 was concerned that snow was being plowed and deposited in front of the residence. Police noted that the snow was piled on the edge of the roadway which was the town’s property.

An investigation into a case of fraud was opened on January 29.

Gunshots were reported in Hay Beach on January 30. Police heard shots coming from across the bay, which appeared to be from persons duck hunting. The area was patrolled and no hunters were located on the Island side.

A report of property damage as a result of plowing a Center driveway was reported on January 30; it will be repaired when the snow melts.

The sound of a gunshot in Menantic was reported on January 31. Police located a hunter in a large wooded area. There were no violations noted.

On January 31, police were trying to reach the owner of a sailboat and trailer that were being stored on town property on the First Causeway. He will be advised to move them.

A caller reported on January 31 that a tree limb was entangled in utility wires in the Center. LIPA had already been notified; Verizon and Cablevision were also requested to clean up the branches in the wires as well.

On January 31, an anonymous caller reported a large snow bank blocking the view of an intersection in the Center. The Highway Department was notified.

A Silver Beach caller notified police about an unknown person walking outside around the house. The area was searched with negative results.

A carbon monoxide alarm was set off at a home in South Ferry Hills on January 26. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and replaced the batteries. A second carbon monoxide alarm was activated on January 29 at a Shorewood residence. The SIFD cited a faulty battery as the cause.

Two burglary alarms, both at homes in the Center, were reported on January 26 and 31. No problems were noted.

The SIFD also responded to two fire alarms on January 28 and 29 in Dering Harbor and on Ram Island. Floor sanding set off the first alarm; no reason was given for the second.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31.