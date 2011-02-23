Police: Crime takes a mid-winter break

No arrests were reported this week and although radar enforcement was conducted at various Island locations over a two-day period, no tickets were issued.

A caller reported picking up a golden Lab at large on Route 114 on February 15; police returned the dog to its owner with a warning.

An open door was reported at a Center residence on February 16; police checked and did not find any problems.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call at a Westmoreland residence on February 16 and found that an air handler had shorted out; the circuit breaker was turned off and the owner notified.

On February 16, police investigated a “strange call” reported by a resident.

An anonymous caller reported gunshots in the Hay Beach area. The report was unfounded, according to police.

A caller reported icy road conditions causing a hazardous condition in the Center on February 17. The Shelter Island Highway Department responded with a crew to salt and sand the roadway.

The SIFD was conducting a drill with a smoke machine in Hay Beach when it accidentally set off an alarm on February 17.

On February 18, a Hay Beach caller told police that construction workers had been parked on the roadway the previous day. The area was patrolled on the 18th and the traffic lanes were clear and unobstructed at that time. On February 19, there was a second complaint; the construction foreman subsequently agreed to alleviate the parking problem and to have flagmen directing traffic when large vehicles were moving in and out of the property.

The SIFD responded to a chimney fire at a Center home on February 18; a small fire in the chimney was extinguished.

Police responded to a call on February 18 about numerous items broken inside a Hay Beach residence. The damage was attributed to a squirrel that had entered the house through the chimney. The squirrel was dead at the scene.

Also on the 18th, police recommended that a caller return to Family Court regarding a domestic matter.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on February 19.

The SIHD responded on February 19 to a report of a downed tree blocking a roadway in the Heights.

A caller told police on February 19 that leaves had been piled up at the water’s edge in Silver Beach. The DEC informed police that leaves deposited above the high water mark were legal. These leaves appeared to be below the mark, and police were advised to contact the property owner with a warning.

A case of criminal mischief was investigated in Westmoreland on February 20.

On February 21, village, town and Heights highway departments were notified about snow-covered roads.

Police assisted a driver whose vehicle was stuck in a snowbank in the Center on February 21.

Also on the 21st, police responded to a complaint from a person receiving unwanted calls and text messages. Both parties involved in the exchange were advised to refrain from contacting each other.

Four burglary alarms were activated during the week: an alarm in the Heights was set off accidentally on February 15; the owners of a Hay Beach home may have activated an alarm while leaving the premises on February 19; no reason was given for an alarm going off at a Westmoreland residence on February 18; and an incorrectly entered code set off an alarm at a Dering Harbor home on February 21.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Center residence on February 21, set off by dust for tile work.

A water sensor alarm was activated on February 20 at a Ram Island home; the caretaker responded and advised that a leak in the hot water heater had triggered the sensor. (Police were on another call at the same time.)

Police responded to a medical alert in Hay Beach on February 17 and assisted a resident who had fallen.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 17 and 20. A Red Cross team responded to an aided case on February 19 but transportation was not needed.