Police: Arrest tops this week’s blotter

Following an investigation, John S. Schultheis, 46, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, February 11 at about 11:30 a.m. and charged with aggravated sexual abuse in the 3rd degree — a felony. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, released on cash bail of $750, and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Two motorists were issued tickets during the week — one on North Ferry Road for using a cellphone without a hands-free device; a second on Grand Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and for driving without insurance.

OTHER REPORTS

On February 8, police conducted an investigation on Shelter Island School grounds involving a juvenile and alcohol.

A Dering Harbor residence engulfed in smoke brought out the Shelter Island Fire Department on February 8. A defective burner in the basement was the cause. No damage was noted in the police report.

Police responded to a caller’s request on February 8 for information about obtaining an order of protection.

A vehicle parked partially over the shoulder line onto the roadway was creating a hazardous condition on February 9; the owner was told to move the vehicle off the road.

On February 9 an anonymous caller, concerned about the cold temperatures, reported a dog locked inside a vehicle parked in a Center lot. Police were unable to locate any animals left in vehicles in the lot.

Police received paperwork on February 10 that was determined to be non-criminal in nature but was filed for information purposes at the caller’s request.

On February 10, a caller, responding to an alarm and attempting to enter a West Neck residence to check, reported hearing some movement inside. Police checked the residence and all appeared to be secure.

An anonymous caller reported on February 11 that someone was cutting wood on a South Ferry Hills property. The person was located and had the property owner’s permission.

On February 12 a caller reported an open door at a West Neck residence. Police notified the owner, who was aware the door was open.

A burglary alarm was activated on February 12 at a Ram Island home. The caretaker reported that there were technical problems with the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 9 and 13.