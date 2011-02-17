Planning Board: Larsen resigns after five-year tenure

The Planning Board is officially one member down after its February 8 meeting, when Peder Larsen submitted his resignation, effective February 7.

In his letter, Mr. Larsen explained that he is moving and is in transition in his work. He thanked the board for his time with the group, saying “It was great to work with dedicated, caring people wanting to keep Shelter Island great.”

“That’s too bad that we’re losing him,” commented board member Emory Breiner. “He had a lot of expertise,” added John D’Amato. The Town Board will begin interviewing candidates and will appoint a new member in the near future, Councilman Glenn Waddington said. Mr. Larsen had been on the board for about five years.

KAASIK MINOR SUBDIVISION

Size and location: Two lots on South Ferry Road.

A letter from the applicant explained that the Health Department “didn’t realize at first that the lots are in a commercial zone,” Board Chairman Paul Mobius said, and it will need more information to complete its approval. The applicants are also seeking a design professional to complete the site plan.

Board member Emory Breiner estimated the application has been open for about five years.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t give them another shot,” said Mr. Mobius.

The board passed a resolution to extend the deadline for the subdivision to secure Health Department approval to August 8.

BOZAAN/HANNEMA MINOR SUBDIVISION

Size and location: Two lots on Sunshine Road.

The board passed a resolution to extend the deadline for the subdivision to gain Suffolk County Health Department approval from February 28 to August 8. The extension is needed, Mr. Mobius explained, “for the usual reason: they’re waiting on approval from Suffolk County health services.”

CAUSEWAY MORATORIUM

The board briefly discussed the Town Board’s plans for extending a moratorium on building on the causeway only, rather than barring construction on all low-lying properties within the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District. The moratorium is set to expire March 31, about one year from when it was adopted.

The areas affected are just over 25 acres, (two strips of the causeway) and do not include Little Ram Island, Mr. Waddington said. But the Town Board still has to define exactly where the boundaries of the affected areas are, he added. (See also story on page 4.)

The Town Board also has to complete a full State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) report. “There was some feeling from the board that maybe we can handle this locally,” Mr. Waddington said, perhaps with the help of Planning Board attorney Tony Pasca and engineer Joe Lombardi.

The board also expects to review proposed changes to the Zoning Code that governs pre-existing nonconforming uses and send their recommendations to the Town Board.