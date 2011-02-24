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Around the Island

OSPREY’S NEST

By Ima Byrd

Happy birthday to…

Amber Jernick, David M. Williams, John Ingianni, Laurene H. Silvani, Sarah Evangelista and Jeri Lynn Hoover on February 25; Jim Theinert, Rosemund Douglass and Janina Spotteck on February 26; Georgiana Ketcham, Laurene B. Silvani, Phil Mancine, John Dudley, Katy Rose Binder and Hope Kanarvogel on February 27; Benjamin James Nowikas, Grace  Kaminsky, Will Anderson Jr., Tom Mysliborski Jr., Helen Mysliborski, Steve McLaughlin Jr., Don Forchelli Jr. and Vanessa Hamblet on February 28; Benjamin Stacey Clark, Kristian Clark, James “Harvey” Cowen, Casey Brianna Burgess, Madigan Teodoru and Emma Woodworth on March 1; Steven Kraus, Richard Rush, Janet Loconsolo D’Auria, George Serban, Luke Rosato and Libby Liszanckie on March 2; and Michael Shlala, Dirk Willumsen and Christano Gonzales on March 3.

Happy anniversary to…

We know you’re out there, so give us a call.

Onward and upward…

Ross School senior Juliet Garrett just keeps on going! This past fall she was named a National Merit semifinalist, the only one on the East End, and now she’s a finalist and in the running for a National Merit Scholarship, which will be awarded this spring. Juliet qualified for the final round by maintaining a record of high academic performance and earning a high score on the SAT. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed!