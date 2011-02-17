Obituary: Rose Anne Power

Rose Anne (Smith) Power passed away on January 27, 2011. She developed pneumonia in December after battling COPD for many years, and requested no artificial means of survival. She entered a hospice home in San Diego, California, where she passed away with family at her side.

She was born on June 11, 1926 to Hazel and Phillip Smith of Shelter Island. Upon graduation from Shelter Island High School she moved to New York City to work for General Foods. She married Jerome Power on April 29, 1949 and stayed at home to raise her four children. She later returned to work as a cashier/bookkeeper. She and Jerome retired in 1984 and moved to Santee, California.

Rose Anne was predeceased by her son William (in 1997) and her husband Jerome (in 2007). Her surviving family consists of her sons Phillip (and wife Phyllis) of Shelter Island, Dennis of Santa Monica, California, and daughter Deborah White (and husband Tom) of Santee. She has five grandchildren: Sharon Power Crocco (married to Mike Crocco), Theresa Power, Dennis White, Kevin White and Ashley Tovar (married to Luis Tovar).

A Funeral Mass was held at Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church in Santee, California on January 31. Interment of Rose Anne and Jerome will be held on Shelter Island in August.

Donations may be made to the Shelter Island Chapter of American Red Cross Ambulance Fund, P.O. box 830, Shelter Island, NY 11964.