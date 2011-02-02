Obituary: Gary F. Feely

Gary Francis Feely passed away at home under the care of the East End Hospice during the evening hours of Wednesday, January 26, 2011. He had been diagnosed with cancer of the liver nine months before and had been through an extensive series of treatments at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in New York City.

Gary had lived on Shelter Island since the summer of 1989. He founded and ran Menantic Gardens, a landscape gardening company, working for clients on Shelter Island and the South Fork of Long Island.

Gary was born in Brooklyn to Eileen and Arnold Feely on September 1, 1953. He spent his early years living with his family on Long Island in Brentwood. Early on, Gary discovered his penchant for gardening. This love of gardening brought Gary to Eastern Long Island where he worked for many years at the Bayberry Nursery in Amagansett. In time, Gary created his own business, Menantic Gardens, designing and maintaining garden spaces.

After locating on Shelter Island, he spent 22 years creating his own garden at his home on Menantic Road. He was joined in this by his longtime companion, Peter Meister.

Gary is remembered by friends and family for his steadfast heart, simple decency, good humor, his love of nature and his enduring love for others. He is also remembered for his love of music, piano and guitar playing.

He is survived by his partner, Peter Meister; his son, Jose Luis Guillen; his mother, Eileen Feely of Brentwood; his father and stepmother Arnold and Carol Feely of Coram; his sister, Margaret Hittel of Brentwood; his brothers, John, Tom, and Michael, of Brentwood, East Islip and Middle Island; and his many nieces and nephews.

Services were held for Gary at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Monday, January 31, 2011. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the East End Hospice (P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978; online at eeh.org) or the American Cancer Society (online at cancer.org.)