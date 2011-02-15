Shelter Island music teacher Meadows resigns

The School Board accepted K-12 music teacher Melissa Meadows’ resignation last night at their regular meeting. Her resignation is effective March 30.

School Board President Rebecca Mundy told the Reporter that the school is currently in the process of finding a new music teacher and could hire a new candidate as soon as their February 28 budget workshop.

The district officially hired Meadows at the board’s August 26 meeting. Interim Superintendent Robert Parry said Ms. Meadows impressed the district during her auditions.

That was after the district’s first choice, K-12 music teacher Paul Johnson, resigned less than two weeks before the start of classes. Mr. Johnson was hired by the Shelter Island district after being excessed from the Brentwood school district, but resigned from the Island school after he was recently offered his former position in Brentwood.

A phone call to Ms. Meadows asking why she retired was not immediately returned.