Mens Bowling: Mike Reiter takes trophy as the Bowler of the Week

Wow! There was some hot bowling this week as a 595 series was rolled. Bowler of the week goes to Tracy Gibbs. Oops, wrong league. Looking back at the men’s high series, I saw that Kevin Lechmanski almost saved the men embarrassment with a 588 series.

The men started off the week with the Pharmaceuticals taking 8 points from the Legionnaires. Most teams hope to reach the top for the championship while the ‘Naires hope to get out of the basement. Watch out, Misfits. The Pharms rolled the high team series of 3046, which included the high team game of 1054 and second-high game of 1049.

The ‘Naires gave their best, rolling the third-high game of 1025 and second-high series of 3005.

Good thing Mike Loriz has a saw mill at home for all the wood he got in his second game, rolling 51 pins over his average. Allan Shaw now has a new pocket shot. After seeing him roll it, he’d best keep it in his pocket as the only thing this shot finds is the gutter. And imagine the excitement on Father Peter’s face when he picked up the 8-9 split. Huh? We all know the truth here, so if you see his mom, keep it our little secret and let her be proud of her son’s bowling sharp-shooting.

Bud Morris rolled a second-high game of 188. Not much more to say here except that One-Shot Enstine remains on top for Most Improved Bowler (this week rolling 46 pins over average) and he better ask Lisa for more singles to feed the kitty.

The Dory Terminators took Louie’s Clippers down with an 11-point win, dropping the Clippers to sixth place. The Terms rolled the third-high team series of 2946. BJ who? They don’t need no stinkin’ BJ from off-Island. They did just fine. For the Clips, Kevin rolled a high 548 series (at least for the men) and a 213 high game. He rolled 47 pins over his average. Unfortunately, his shoulders are not big enough to carry the rest of the team. Richie Surozenski rolled the second-high series of 480 for the Terms, including the third-high game of 184. Mike Reiter was the hero this week with his third-high series of 477. Rolling 54 pins over his average, Mike earned Bowler of the Week honors. Word has it that Louie is due to return and the rumor is that he won’t be packing new contracts but perhaps a few pairs of cement shoes for his team.

The Under Achievers were 7-point winners over the Thunderballs. While George Bailey soared high last week, he had a flame out this week. Thankfully “The Clam” Clark and “Shorty” Clark each had one good game to save the night for the TBalls. Peter Carman had one good game of 170 for the Achievers.

Fighting the late night hours on Friday, the Holy Rollers bounced back this week, sweeping the Misfits in an 11-point win. Luckily the Misfits won points in their make-up game last week or they would be looking up at the ‘Naires in the standings. Ian Weslek found a 171 game.

Here I thought that I could hose Archer for the typo in the spelling of Mike Mitchell’s name last week, but sadly it was my mistake. Perhaps it was a Freudian slip after seeing the scores. Don’t feel bad, Mike, I’m ready to change my name to Helga with the way that I am bowling. Dave pointed out to me that when Mike gets a strike, it’s like seeing Shooter McGavin making a putt in “Happy Gilmore.”

It’s all fun and games till the women hold the high series on the lanes. Please, can anyone roll a 600 plus series? Kevin L., you are our last hope as time is running out to save face at the bowling dinner.





Week 18 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 134.0 64.0 .677

Dory Terminators 119.5 78.5 .603

Pharmaceuticals 107.0 91.0 .540

Thunderballs 97.0 101.0 .490

Under Achievers 96.5 101.5 .487

Louie’s Clippers 93.0 105.0 .470

Misfits 74.0 124.0 .374

Legionnaires 71.0 127.0 .359