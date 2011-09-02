Mens Bowling: Hall takes home honors as Bowler of the Week

The week brought the men to their second position round, when it is time to put on your Big Boy pants and increase your rank in the standings. For Big Daddy, it appears that he wears his Big Boy pants each day.

The week started with the number one Holy Rollers taking on the number two Dory Terminators. The Terms were all but exterminated in their 8-point loss. It appears the 9 marks that the Terms had to give up was just too much to overcome. Jon Wilutis, a potential Most Improved Bowler fell short this week and had to sit out the third game. And then there was Mike Mitchell. No need to mention his scores and cause him embarrassment. Luckily Ian Weslek showed up for the Rollers, rolling 59 pins over his average with his 479 series. For the Terms, Richie gave them some short-lived hope with his high game of the night of 177, and Mike Reiter did pick up the 6-4 split.

No Big Boy pants for the Clippers tonight as they dropped all 11 points to the Pharmaceuticals. And where has Captain Lou (not to be confused with Captain Lou from the ferry) been lately? He appears to be like a rat deserting a sinking ship. At least the Silver Fox looked smart sporting that Grandpa sweatshirt. The Pharms rolled the second-high series of 2933 along with the third-high game of 1021. For the Clips, Jim Gibbs Jr. rolled the second-high series of the week of 504 and tied for the second-high game of 181. And where did this “One Shot “ Enstine come from? He keeps on going like the Energizer battery, increasing his bowling average by 9.31 pins. With the Clips having the second game in hand, Scott gave them three shots amidships with his triple in the 10th frame, snatching the win from the Clips. Bobby Marcello, coming back from a sabbatical, had a 180 game. And then there was the Silver Fox who bowled his average, but appeared to save much of his game for home.

The hot team this week were the Under Achievers with their dominating 11-point win over the Thunderballs. The Achievers rolled the high series of the week of 3094, which included the high game of 1062 and second-high game of 1025. It appeared that Mr. Hall may not be so lame after all since Bob rolled an amazing 146 pins over his average. Bob earned Bowler of the Week honors. Peter Carman brought some south-side bowling to the Legion this night. Wearing his Big Boy pants (or is that shorts?), Peter rolled the high series of the week of 534. He rolled the high game of 225 (five strikes in a row was pointed out to me), and tied Jim for the second-high game of 181. Only to be outdone by his partner Bob, Peter rolled 126 pins over his average. Mike Goodleaf has enough problems filling out the score sheet without Keith looking over his shoulder trying to distract him.

And finally we have the battle at the bottom of the heap. With the Misfits rolling the third-high series of 2933 and tying for the third-high game 1021, they took the 8-point win from the short-handed Legionnaires. Peter Needham came through for the Misfits rolling 93 pins over his average.





Week 16 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 120.0 56.0 .681

Pharmaceuticals 99.0 77.0 .563

Dory Terminators 97.5 78.5 .554

Louie’s Clippers 90.0 86.0 .514

Thunderballs 85.0 91.0 .483

Under Achievers 78.5 94.5 .454

Misfits 71.0 102.0 .410

Legionnaires 60.0 116.0 .340