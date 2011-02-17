Men’s Bowling: Bailey rolls 216 for Bowler of the Week

Finally, the third game from Week 10 between the Under Achievers and Misfits has been made up. With the completion of the third game the Misfits went from an 8- to an 11-point win giving them three additional points in the standings.

They started Week 17 with the Achievers getting revenge with their 11-point win over the Misfits. The Achievers came back to life this week, rolling the high team game of 1090 along with the high series of 3077. George Bailey was the backbone of the Achievers, rolling the high game of the week of 216. He also had the second-high series of 494, putting him an amazing 197 pins over his average and earning him Bowler of the Week honors. The Misfits in their loss still rolled the third-high series of 2997. For the Misfits Stan Blados had the second-high game of the week of 213 and rolled 110 pins over his average with his high 545 series. Even Bob Hall rolled 59 pins over his average, but then Stevie Wonder could bowl 59 pins over Bob’s average.

The Thunderballs halted the first place Holy Rollers with their 8-point win. Keith Clark even contributed to the TBalls win this week with his 456 series. Teammate Bob Reylek rolled a 479 series. The TBalls rolled the second-high team series of 3024 that included second- and third-high games of 1061 and 1025. For the Rollers, Ian Weslek had a 475 series. Mike Michelle’s scores were a bit better this week, but I’d still rather not mention them.

The Dory Terminators came back this week only to stick it to the Pharmaceuticals. With their 11-point win, the Terms moved back into second place. The games weren’t pretty, but then a win is a win. Rich Surozenski showed some bowling with his 481 series. As for myself, I found that I had joined Mike’s league and also would rather not post my scores. I was sent off packing the third game to mend my wounds. Firing only blanks this week, One Shot Scott still picked up the 5-8-10 split.

On any given Friday the long shots may prevail. The Legionnaires were 8-point winners over the slumping Louie’s Clippers. In fairness to the Clips, they only gave up a mere 17 marks per game to the ‘Naires. Without much team support from fellow Clippers, Kevin Lechmanski rolled the third-high series of 491. Bob Marcello had a 477 series. For the ‘Naires, Mike Roesch stood out with his third-high game of 209. That score and 17 marks would put the hurt on any team.

Remember, we’re down there bowling to have fun, have a few refreshments, get a bite to eat and not to stress out or stress out anyone else. So go bowling and have some fun amongst friends and kick some butt with high scores.





Week 17 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 123.0 64.0 .658

Dory Terminators 108.5 78.5 .580

Pharmaceuticals 99.0 88.0 .529

Louie’s Clippers 93.0 94.0 .497

Thunderballs 93.0 94.0 .497

Under Achievers 89.5 97.5 .479

Misfits 74.0 113.0 .496

Legionnaires 68.0 119.0 .364