Library Movies: “Elvira Madigan," a valentine from Sweden

Movies at the Library has chosen one of the great film love stories for its Valentine’s Day presentation on February 15 at 7 p.m. — the Swedish film, “Elvira Madigan,” a simple and tragic story of a young Swedish officer who falls in love with a beautiful circus performer.

Hedvig Jensen is a famous tight-rope walker known to her public as Elvira Madigan. She meets Lieutenant Sixten Sparre, who is married and has two children. They decide to run away together, but since Sixten deserted the army, he cannot find a job, and the couple encounters many hardships. Moreover, on the run, he meets a friend who tries to convince him to return to his country and his family.

The movie is much more than its plot only. Two themes pervade the film. One is the “Romeo and Juliet” star-crossed lovers theme, where their love is doomed from the beginning — love does not always conquer all. The other theme demonstrates that “Elvira Madigan” reflects the spirit of the 1960s, the period of the “flower revolution” when it was made: soldier defects to another country, couple ignores social conventions and authority, and so on.

But beyond the plot and themes, “Elvira Madigan” is a breathtakingly beautiful movie, gorgeously filmed and exquisite in detail; the outstanding photography along with the lush music (Mozart mostly, and Vivaldi) make this film truly unique.

“Elvira Madigan” will be playing at the library cinema on February 15, (the day after Valentine’s Day) at 7 p.m. Popcorn and bottled water will be provided as always to help celebrate the holiday.

See you at the movies!