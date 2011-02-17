Letters: Week of February 17, 2011

A call for dock details

To the Editor:

The Reporter has given extensive coverage to the Town Board meeting on the matter of the Ram’s Head Inn/Eklund dock which is indisputably located on town property. However, two very important points need be further examined by the Reporter.

1. The permits obtained from the Building Department were based on a survey submitted to it that was clearly hand altered to mislead them as to the true ownership of the land on which construction was proposed. Even a casual inspection of the survey held by the Building Department makes it clear that the line of demarcation [of the dock] was crudely hand drawn by other than the surveyor. The crucial questions that must be answered are who submitted the fraudulent survey to the Building Department, and from whom did that person receive it? It is clear that the Town Board should in no way be rewarding behavior that may very well involve fraud. Any attempt to do so would be a mockery of good public governance and an insult to the residents of Shelter Island.

2. Problems of such an odious nature should not be bottled up in the dark confines of board executive sessions, where this dock problem was discussed for weeks prior to it surfacing in an open meeting. Now that the issue has seen the sunlight of public discussion, the Reporter needs to seek a full explanation of the real circumstances surrounding this matter.

EDWARD BARR, RAM ISLAND





Taxpayers in the dark

To the Editor:

Last week at the [Town Board] work session we learned, officially, that there was an in-house investigation regarding several town employees and their actions. While no criminality was found, there were what appeared to be several possible areas where their behavior was perhaps less than exemplary. They should have, and I am sure probably did, know better than to do what they did. If not, then that would be where I would begin trying to rectify things.

I was glad the investigation took place, and also glad nobody lost their jobs over it. That was not what I would have wanted. But I did want the nature of their actions, and their names, made public. That did not happen. I know who they are, and what they did, as do many of you by now. But it should have been made part of the public record, in my opinion, since the discovery process was all done in secret session. So much for transparency.

Instead, following what was dubbed a “policy review,” also conducted in secret session, government once again convulsively contracted around itself, to protect its own, and to keep the taxpayer in the dark about it all. The individuals in question not only kept their jobs, but will no doubt get raises next year. And the public? They have been told once again to go home and pay their taxes. Nothing to see here. Keep moving. We’ve got it all under control.

In addition, that same public will be punished, denied access to useful items found in the metals or construction debris pile, or the cans and bottles that can be turned in for five times as much as the town gets for them by selling them to our recycling contractor. The inmates continue to run the asylum. The insurance companies continue to dictate ever narrower terms, as they strive to shove us all through the actuarial mesh, not caring that in the process they are creating a boneless society, devoid of spine or sinew. After all, it’s not about us. It’s about them. We are food animals, and much easier to chew once thus rendered.

And once again, the walls move a little closer. It’s not any one thing, you know. It’s the litany of things, the long, slow process of suffocation. Death by constriction, where the struggle for the next breath drives from the mind the struggle surrounding the one before it, now the distant past, and all seamlessly giving way, in the end, to the struggle for the last.

But it’s alright. When you see it done by a predator on the Discovery Channel, the dead always look very peaceful, don’t they? It’s the struggle that is so discomfiting to watch.

PAUL SHEPHERD, SHELTER ISLAND





Ice rescues of yore

To the Editor:

In reading your article about the exercise of rescuing people who broke through the ice, I thought of my grandmother.

As a young woman, she enjoyed skating on the lake. One day she broke through thin ice. Fortunately, she carried a long pole, as was the custom, and so could be rescued. She was carried to a farmhouse where the farmer’s wife dried her soaked clothes by the stove and otherwise refreshed her.

GERT HOUNSELL, FOREST HILLS





An Old Hickory fan

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the letter written by David V. Huschle titled “Honor best presidents” (February 3). As far as I can tell, the names and dates Mr. Huschle lists are correct, and his list is somewhat impressive, but he did however leave out one president I believe should rank near the top: seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson.

As a young teenager, Jackson, along with other family members, faced many hardships while encountering the British during the revolutionary war. Ordered by a British officer to have his boots polished, Jackson refused and was quickly slashed in the face with a sword. This, along with the deaths of two brothers during this conflict instilled in Jackson a strong hatred of the British. However, this hatred would serve him well while commanding forces as a major general in what is by far considered the greatest land victory by our young country in 1815: the battle of New Orleans.

The British forces were intent on seizing New Orleans and the vast territory the U.S. had acquired with the Louisiana Purchase. The treaty of Ghent had been signed a month earlier and would have prevented this final battle of the war of 1812, but word of its signing had not yet reached the combatants.

Bringing a force down the Mississippi river of perhaps 4,000 troops, Jackson knew he would be severely outnumbered. Upon entering New Orleans, he quickly began a crusade to enlist anyone that would help to protect the city. This included merchants, farmers, cowboys, drunks, rogue Indians; anyone who was willing to fight. These voluntary forces would aid the campaign and help ensure victory. This also shows the charisma a great leader possesses.

This victory would help propel “Old Hickory” (as he was affectionately called by the men that served under him for being tough as leather) to be military governor of pre-admission Florida but more importantly into the White House where he could best use his leadership skills to guide our still young country. He certainly should not be forgotten on Presidents Day.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, SHELTER ISLAND





Nice ice, Needham

To the Editor:

This past weekend was very special on Shelter Island. The ice on upper Coecles Harbor was like perfect glass, ideal for ice boating. Ten boats were out and dozens of Islanders were out enjoying this special time.

What made it possible was the “Commodore of the S.I. Ice Boat Club,” John Needham. He opens his facilities and assists us all. We all thank him for his time, effort and enthusiasm.

MARC WEIN, SHELTER ISLAND