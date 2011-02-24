Letters to the Editor: Week of February 24, 2011

FIT Center praise

To the Editor:

Compliments on Ted Hills’ well-researched history of Project FIT.

I would add the motivational role of faculty adviser Jack Reardon at the time FIT was started, and the excellent coverage provided then by the Reporter staff, particularly then-editor Jason Shields, as worthy of commendation. It was a labor of love for all concerned.

Usage of the FIT Center has exceeded all expectations, and it is a joy to witness the intermingling of year-rounders, weekenders, summer people, young and older, that takes place within its walls. We owe it to the many generous donors and volunteers to correct the code problem as expeditiously as possible and avoid any non-productive finger-pointing.

MEL MENDELSSOHN, SHELTER ISLAND





Resignation questions

To the Editor:

Given that the following statement received no response at the February 14 School Board meeting at which it was delivered, nor did it receive mention in your “Music teacher Melissa Meadows resigns” article of February 17, I decided to send it along to this venue:

“Since the core of this new board was voted in three years ago, hopes have been high that all vestiges of the pernicious pattern set in place over six years ago would have been eradicated. This board has seemed dedicated to engendering transparency, communication, mutual respect and a climate in which the educational goals we all have for our children could be reached. Finally, board members, community members, teachers, administrators, parents and students seemed to be playing on the same team.

“The board seemed to recognize that some of the most crucial lessons our children learn are taught outside the classroom. Our students watch us — they see how we, the adults in their lives — conduct ourselves in our daily interactions and they learn how they should be. Surely, we are all their teachers and must always be aware of the lessons we are teaching.

“That’s why the recent actions taken regarding the young teacher who has resigned are so puzzling and disturbing. How could a young teacher in good faith accept a job here, her first full-time teaching job, a job offered to her by the School Board and superintendent of Shelter Island School, and four months later be “resigning,” the worse for having known us? Is it possible that even with this “new” board (presently charged with the grievous responsibility of choosing Shelter Island’s next school superintendent), expedience has trumped integrity?

“I am hopeful that is not the case, but, at this moment, I don’t know what else to think.

“I still don’t.”

JENIFER J. CORWIN, SHELTER ISLAND

Ms. Corwin is an English teacher at the Shelter Island School. — Editor





Spending 1965, today

To the Editor:

If you are concerned about runaway federal spending, and you are old enough to remember 1965, then consider this:

• In fiscal 2011, a single federal agency, Mr. Obama’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will spend $909.7 billion.

• In fiscal 1965, LBJ’s entire federal government spent just $118.228 billion.

Did I forget inflation?

No.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals that LBJ’s $118.228 billion in 1965 dollars is equal to $822.6 billion in today’s dollars.

Adjusted for inflation, the Obama Administration’s $909.7 billion HHS spending this year is $87.1 billion more than the entire federal government spent in 1965.

Did I forget we are at war today?

No.

In 1965, the Pentagon was ramping up the Vietnam conflict, and the Cold War with the former Soviet Union was a big drain on federal spending.

Despite this military spending, the federal budget included a fully-funded manned space program. In 1965 alone, NASA completed six Gemini missions that paved the way for the Apollo lunar missions.

JIM STAUDENRAUS, SHELTER ISLAND