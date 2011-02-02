Letters to the Editor: Week of February 2

Give issue a rest

To the Editor:

Whenever my copy of the local paper doesn’t get delivered until Saturday I know I’ve struck a nerve with the people in this community. Where it disappeared for two days is anyone’s guess. Since I had to buy another one on Friday, I ended up with two copies. Somebody somewhere owes me a dollar.

The main purpose of my letter “In defense of Eisen” (January 20) was to back up Mel Mendelssohn, who wrote a letter “Malice Questioned” (January 13), stating at one point that Barbara Eisen had “courage” in writing what she did. I didn’t want people to jump all over him for defending her, and fortunately only one person did.

I know Mel from the FIT center. He’s one of the most interesting people here on the Island to converse with. When we talk, I mostly become a listener because he’s very intelligent and seems to know quite a bit about many subjects. He’s also a very nice man.

Also in my letter dated January 20, I concluded with how this Island and its inhabitants are one-dimensional. Many of the people who have lived here a long time, regardless of how they got here or where they come from, seem determined to harp on one thing or subject for a lot longer than need be, especially when it comes to certain subjects in this newspaper. This is a fact that cannot be denied.

It’s similar to a pack of wolves determined to hunt down their prey. Everyone in this community that writes these letters seems to share a “pack mentality” when they write, the “malice” issue being a perfect example. They don’t give up until they’ve had their fill or they become exhausted in their pursuit of what they feel is the correct point of view.

I believe we should give the malice issue a rest for at least a week or two. It may seem silly, but if I came across a wolf in the timber I wouldn’t want to insult him or her with what goes on here. And strangely enough, if one were able to, a wolf could probably write a better letter than most and clarify this whole malice thing with a few short sentences.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, SHELTER ISLAND





When in the world

To the Editor:

Early in March 2010, a former long-time Islander, Bill Konecky, and two current residents, Dorothy Seiberling and Sidney Stiber, visited another former long-time resident, Henry Goldsmith, in Palm Beach. Serendipitously, a local store called “Shelter Island” had recently opened and, Reporter in hand, a photo was taken of the foursome. Days later, it was delivered to you along with a note from Dorothy. For the rest of the year, I saw pictures of visitors in Europe and in China, all taken in 2009.

I have been a decades-long subscriber to the Reporter and am somewhat familiar with the layout problems of a weekly paper but I cannot believe that the appearance of the “Where in the World” submissions is space-dictated. I always equate it with the delaying by a year of wedding announcements, anniversaries, even obituaries.

I’m sure that travelers/contributors like me would like to make copies of their published exploits and send them to their relatives and friends. But a year later?

Since I don’t write to you very often, I would like to comment on Mrs. Eisen’s apparent anti-Waldner vendetta. I find his cartoons Island-appropriate and amusing; anything political must be subliminal.

However, if Mrs. Eisen needs more right-wing infusions, she can find them, most weeks, in some of the Tea-partyish letters from the “give me back my America” writers. I suggest for one and all, a page out of the new Washington phrase book — civility, civility, civility.

HENRY GOLDSMITH, PALM BEACH, FLORIDA





Honor best presidents

To the Editor:

Once again on the third Monday in February, we Americans are expected to observe the national holiday known as Presidents Day.

In years past, we used to honor our first president, George Washington, on his birthday (February 22), the president who freed the slaves, Abraham Lincoln (February 12), and no others. Now in fast-paced America and in yet another try at political correctness, we are asked to lump all former presidents together in a national holiday known as Presidents Day.

That means we are supposed to honor, among others, Martin Van Buren (1837-1841), William Henry Harrison (1841), who died after 31 days in office, and old Rutherford Hayes (1877-1881).

Now this supposed day of high honor is about all those who occupied the White House — truly there are some I’d rather forget that called the White House home during my lifetime and for the purpose of this note they shall remain unnamed.

The presidents for whom I have the highest regard and respect are George Washington; Abraham Lincoln (assassinated); Theodore Roosevelt, father of the Panama Canal and a no-nonsense president when it came to protecting the United States; and United States General/Commander of all Allied Forces in Europe (1942-1945) and then president (1953-1961), Dwight D. Eisenhower.

It occurred to me that an American general that can deal affirmatively with Winston Churchill, Charles DeGaulle and Josef Stalin had to have the political, diplomatic and military skills necessary to lead our country.

Ike did this honestly, honorably and skillfully. And he was the first president I voted for and I feel honored that I had the privilege of voting for him again in 1956.

Eisenhower is the kind of president worthy of a holiday and the finest example of an American citizen/general that I have known in my lifetime, 1931-present.

DAVID V. HUSCHLE, SHELTER ISLAND