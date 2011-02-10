Letters to the Editor: Week of February 10, 2011

Restore town landing

To the Editor:

Yes, “We are guardians of the town’s assets” [quoting Supervisor Jim Dougherty, February 3 Town Board story]. All Shelter Islanders should be vigilant about protecting our town landings. They give us access to our precious creeks, harbors and bays. They provide access for our first responders.

My father always praised the foresight of Supervisor Everett Tuthill (elected in 1929 and serving 11 terms). Not only did he help create our landings, but I’m told that he generously donated Middle Har-Bay Road South Landing and Middle Har-Bay Road North Landing to be used forever as such. He also stipulated that launch ramps be built on both sites.

So, what now? The Ram Island Association attorney informed us that the state constitution prohibits the use of public properties for private purposes. I personally think that the south landing in question should be restored to its original condition. The Ram’s Head Inn could then apply for construction of a new dock, located on Ram’s Head Inn property.

Maybe we’ll finally be able to install the ramp that Everett wanted.

HEATHER REYLEK, SHELTER ISLAND





Public compensation

To the Editor:

Those who have a boat slip (for life) at the Congdon Creek town dock don’t see a real problem. Those of us who have been on a waiting list for about 20 years or more are seeking a solution. It is a simple supply and demand dilemma. The quick answer is to build more slips. But the Town Board and the Waterways Management Advisory Council keep kicking it back and forth, trying to figure out how to manage the 40 boats that are currently there.

While scores of residents have been patiently waiting for any dock space, the town has improperly allowed a town landing to be used for private commercial purposes; specifically, the Ram’s Head Inn dock on the Middle Har-Bay Road town landing. The town erroneously approved permits for the dock over the years. Council member [Christine] Lewis commended the owners of the Ram’s Head Inn for maintaining the dock. Did she miss the part that, except for a few neighbors, the residents and public at large have been barred from using the dock and landing for the last several decades?

The landing itself has somehow vanished, although it still shows up on the tax maps. The town was considering selling or leasing the land in, around and under the dock to the dock owners.

What about compensating the citizens of Shelter Island for the loss of use of a public facility due to the negligence of this and/or

past town administrations? I won’t make assumptions about how this happened. That should be a concern for the Town Board or an ethics panel. This town government now owns the problem and needs to police itself. It’s all about transparency, integrity and justice.

I suggest that the public should be made whole by improving town landings or building a new town dock in Coecles Harbor. In exchange, the Ram’s Head Inn could then continue to use its private dock for commercial purposes. This shouldn’t require a tremendous amount of money to do. It could be funded in whole or in part by the sale of the landing and the property taxes due on that parcel. The town must also do a complete inventory of all of its roads, docks and landings. I wonder what else they are missing.

VINCENT NOVAK, SHELTER ISLAND





Consistency lacking

To the Editor:

It was with the same disbelief I have felt for years that I read Zoning Board member Patricia Shillingburg’s comments about the Menantic Road property with the third-story variance application for consideration. The latest owners “didn’t do anything but improve what they bought.” That’s a valid yardstick for granting a variance? No other considerations? Boy, are we in trouble with that line of thinking.

Am I misunderstanding the function of this board? Is it not their duty to defend our zoning laws? Since when is the third story of a residence permitted to be used for anything but storage? Installing air conditioning and heat, hiding such units behind paneling, etc., certainly points to converting an attic to finished space, as Billy Banks stated.

The reason given was that the owners were “winterizing the house” — with air conditioning? Are you actually buying this? Are you agreeing with Ms. Marvin’s statement “is there any legitimate public purpose served in denying my applicant’s application?” Yes, there is — it’s a matter of violating the law! And, permits are required!

Every time you let someone get away with violating the zoning code without any sort of penalty, it just continues to validate the excuse that ignorance is bliss and, on Shelter Island, you simply do what you want and then get a variance to make it legit; it’s much easier and cheaper that way.

I seem to remember at least two instances in the past where portions of garages were made to be cut back to fit the required setbacks. I don’t think Patricia Shillingburg was on the board then, though.

As it stands, there seemed to be no rhyme or reason for how some members vote and there is certainly no consistency. In a small community it is often difficult to be unbiased; there are friends, neighbors, employers and relatives to take into account when having to make decisions that might be unpopular. Nevertheless, when board members take on their jobs, they are supposed to be impartial and they are supposed to uphold and interpret the laws/codes on the books with equality.

That brings up the Ram’s Head Inn dock built on town land. It’s all right, because the Eklunds maintained the dock over a number of years? Even though no taxes were paid? Was there any benefit to the public or only to the Eklunds? You would probably have a variance request in front of you before too long, were it not for the town’s involvement. Perhaps the Eklunds could be given a variance, because they “were only improving what they bought”!

BARBARA ALLEN-LIEBLEIN, SHELTER ISLAND