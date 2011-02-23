LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the resolution of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, sealed bids for hauling of household hazardous waste will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1549, until 3:00 p.m. o’clock on the 3rd day of March 2011, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked:

“BID ON HAULING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE”.

Detailed specifications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Commissioner of Public Works, Town of Shelter Island, 34 Menantic Road, P. O. Box 1000, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000. You may call 631-749-1090 for information.

The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Town Board to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Town Board reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to readvertise for new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Commissioner of Public Works

Town of Shelter Island, New York

Dated: February 9, 2011

2614-2T 2/17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Manhanset Hall LLC, a Limited Liability Company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 1/25/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against LLC to c/o THE LLC, 105 Fifth Avenue, Apt. 8B, New York, NY 10003. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2615-6T 2/17, 24; 3/3, 10, 17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

(NOTICE AND SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION

FOR PUBLICATION)

The resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on the 20th day of November 2010, and an abstract thereof has been published and posted as required by law and the period of time has elapsed for the submission and filing of a petition for a permissive referendum and a valid petition has not been submitted and filed. The validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village of Dering Harbor, in the County of Suffolk, New York, is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of the notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

BOND RESOLUTION OF THE VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK, ADOPTED NOVEMBER 20, 2010, AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS TO THE VILLAGE HALL, STATING THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST THEREOF IS $45,000, APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT FOR SUCH PURPOSE, AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $45,000 SERIAL BONDS OF SAID VILLAGE TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION

The object or purpose for which the bond are authorized is the construction of improvements to the Village Hall, at the estimated maximum cost of $45,000.

The amount of obligations to be issued is $45,000.

The period of probable usefulness is fifteen (15) years.

A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized above shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the Village Clerk, at the Village Hall, 23 Locust Point Road, Shelter Island Heights, New York.

2616-1T 2/24

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Be That Leader LLC, a limited liability company. Articles of Org. filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) 2/8/11. Office location: Suffolk. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, c/o Lisa Krekeler, PO Box 1913, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2617-6T 2/24; 3/3, 10, 17, 24, 31