LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Planning Board Hearing,

Village of Dering Harbor –

Feb. 19, 2011

The Village of Dering Harbor Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Saturday, February 19, 2011 at 11 am. in the Village Hall, 29 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, Shelter Island, New York, relative to the application of Patrick Louis Parcells, 47 Manhanset Road, tax map 473201 1.-3-11.2, and 41 Manhanset Road, tax map 473201 1.-3-11.3, for a lot-line change between these parcels.

Copies of the application are available in the Village Clerk’s Office for inspection during normal business hours.

John T. Colby Jr.,

Planning Board Chairman

2612 2T 2/10, 2/17

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the resolution of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, sealed bids for hauling of household hazardous waste will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1549, until 3:00 p.m. o’clock on the 3rd day of March 2011, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked:

“BID ON HAULING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE”.

Detailed specifications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Commissioner of Public Works, Town of Shelter Island, 34 Menantic Road, P. O. Box 1000, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000. You may call 631-749-1090 for information.

The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Town Board to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Town Board reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to readvertise for new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Commissioner of Public Works

Town of Shelter Island, New York

Dated: February 9, 2011

2614-2T 2/17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Manhanset Hall LLC, a Limited Liability Company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 1/25/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against LLC to c/o THE LLC, 105 Fifth Avenue, Apt. 8B, New York, NY 10003. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2615-6T 2/17, 24; 3/3, 10, 17, 24