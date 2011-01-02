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Legal Notices

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

By Reporter Staff

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of Jonica29 Associates, LLC (LLC). Articles of Org. filed with the Secy. of State of New York (SSNY) on 11/09/2010. Office Location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: Jonica29 Associates, LLC, Post Office Box 1627, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful activity.

2603-6T 12/23; 1/6, 13, 20, 27; 2/3

LEGAL NOTICE

For Sale

1977 Ford Bean Cabover Pumper with Caterpillar Diesel Engine

Bids will be opened at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 8 p.m. Feb. 28, 2011, meeting of SI Fire District.

Contact Rich, (631) 255-9694 or (631) 749-0766.

2609-2T 2/3, 10