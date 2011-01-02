LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of Jonica29 Associates, LLC (LLC). Articles of Org. filed with the Secy. of State of New York (SSNY) on 11/09/2010. Office Location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: Jonica29 Associates, LLC, Post Office Box 1627, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful activity.

2603-6T 12/23; 1/6, 13, 20, 27; 2/3

LEGAL NOTICE

For Sale

1977 Ford Bean Cabover Pumper with Caterpillar Diesel Engine

Bids will be opened at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 8 p.m. Feb. 28, 2011, meeting of SI Fire District.

Contact Rich, (631) 255-9694 or (631) 749-0766.

2609-2T 2/3, 10