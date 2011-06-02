Lady Indians conquer Ross, 49-36, in Coaches vs. Cancer event

The Shelter Island girls basketball teams hosted the Ross squads Thursday evening, and both the JV and varsity Indians scored solid victories. The JV Islanders won 31-11 and the varsity Islanders won, too, 49-36. The JV girls went on to beat Smithtown Christian on Friday, 47-21. It was their fifth victory in a row; the JV squad is now 7-3 in their league.

The JV match Thursday started out as a very low-scoring game, with the Ross Cosmos (formerly the Ravens) taking a 6-4 lead at the half. But the Indians rallied in the second half, scoring another 8 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth to take the victory.

It looked like the varsity Indians had the game wrapped up by the end of the first half with their 29-10 lead, but the Cosmos showed they were there to play with a 7-point run in the first minute and 20 seconds of the third quarter, prompting the Indians to call a timeout. Shelter Island regained their composure and held on to the match with a 39-24 lead at the end of the third quarter and a 49-36 win.

The evening marked Shelter Island’s first participation in a Coaches vs. Cancer event, hosted by the Student Council. Coaches vs. Cancer is a national collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. It hopes to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fund-raising activities and advocacy programs.

Students sold raffle tickets and T-shirts to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. They also held a half-time half-court shot contest — winners received a free T-shirt.