Ladies Bowling: Lucky Corrine & Babe Traci K. take home honors

In Week 17, the Brick Laying Babes managed to steal 3 points from the Fabulous Five. The Fab decided to use their first game as warm up, so Captain Laura Marcello tossed in a 121 score to take the first Babe win. Tracy Gibbs joined her captain’s 131 in the second game with a 178. Captain Betty Kontje snagged herself a 139, while Audrey Marshall rolled out 158 for a Fab win. Laura laid down a 168 in the third game, with Tracy right behind her with a 167, but it wasn’t enough. Four out of Five Fabs bowled over average for a final victory.

Spare Us took all 11 from the Odd Balls. OB Kelly Michalak hit her high of the week with a 169 to start off the night. Spare Ellie Labrozzi blew past with a 182 followed by Liz Lechmanski’s 157. Meddi Shaw hit her high in the first game as well with a 120. Kelly went over average again in the second game with a 133. Liz hit her high with a 167; Sue Klenawicus was not far behind with a 156. In the third game, Captain Stephanie Tybaert led her team with a 138. Ellie hit a 162, with Liz following with a 151.

The Lucky Strikes took all 11 from the Rockettes. Sherri Surozenski hit her high of the night with a 156 in the first game. Corrine Mitchell went double or nothing for a 135 in the first game with Captain Julie Fanelli making her high of 150. Ashley Knight made her average with a 95 in the second game.

The Strikes were Lucky with Farragh Callahan adding an over-average game with a 100. LynnKay Winters and Ashley hit their highs in the third game with a 109 and a 120 respectively. Farragh went high with a 106 in the last game, but Corrine went above and beyond with a 155. She had the weekly honors for most over-average game and most over-average series. Her handicap added to her last game gave her a score of 233 for a high series of 626, making her our 17th Bowler of the Week.

Linda Springer started her night with a high 145 for Paint by Numbers. Mary Kanarvogel chipped in an easy 123. Cathy Driscoll was hot to start with a 137 with Mary Ellen Gran not far behind with a 124 for a Guttersnipe win. Ginny Gibbs picked up some marks in the second game with a 142 for the Paints. Sue Warner shot a 185 for a second Snipe win. Sue aimed high for a 217, the highest score of the week. Unfortunately, with some team effort, Paint by Numbers took the last game with a high from Ginny.

The Odd Balls rocked the Rockettes in Week 18. Sherri had a solo in the first game with a 167. Lee Oliver went over average with a 119 for an OB win. Sherri hit an easy 123 in the second game while LynnKay broke 100. Bev Pelletier hit a high with a 129 and Lee was right behind her with a 127 for another win for the Odd Balls. Linda McCarthy had her high with a 125 in the last game. LynnKay stepped it up with a 102 to help Sherri dance away with the final game.

Paint by Numbers took all 11 from the Lucky Strikes. Alison Bevilacqua went over average with a 113, while Captain Julie had a high 126. Donna Clark hit her high for the week with a 168 for the high handicap game of the week and the first PbN win. Corrine was lucky with a high 139, but Paint Linda hit a 174 for the second PbN win. Ginny and Linda hit into the 140s to squash Corrine’s easy 123 in the last game for the final Paint win.

The Brick Laying Babes took all 11 from Spare Us. Liz and Sue Klen had their highs in the first game with 134 and 147 respectively. Mary and Laura did as well with 138 and 159. Traci K. knocked our socks off with a 151 in her first of three over-average games. Ellie picked up some spares for a 178. Tracy G. had a high 184, while Traci had a 138. Liz carried her team in the third with a 132. Traci and Tracy shot high with 120 and 165. Traci had the high handicap series making her our 18th Bowler of the Week.

The Fab Five ended the week for us with the Guttersnipes. Betty had a Fabulous 121 in the first game. Jan Warner bested her with an easy 123 for a Snipe win. Audrey Marshall hit a high 124 in the second, but Sue Warner shot a 181 for another Snipe win. Cathy and Mary Ellen refused to miss out on all the action so they rolled 140 and 139 respectively. Essie Simovich hit a 171 for a Fabulous victory.





Week 18 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 119.0 79.0

Odd Balls 110.5 87.5

Brick Laying Babes 104.0 94.0

Paint by Numbers 104.0 94.0

Spare Us 103.0 95.0

Guttersnipes 94.0 104.0

Lucky Strikes 90.0 108.0

Rockettes 67.5 130.5