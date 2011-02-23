The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 24 and February 7 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for the January 24 session of Justice Court; Judge Helen J. Rosenblum and Mary-Faith Westervelt were both on the bench for the February 7 session.

January 24:

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Lucas C. Bahrenburg of New York City was fined $250 for boating while ability impaired, reduced from operating a vessel while intoxicated. Mr. Bahrenburg completed 100 hours of community service and received a six-month operating suspension.

The case against Brendan B. Curtin of Shelter Island, charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, was dismissed in Shelter Island Justice Court and transferred to Suffolk County Court.

A charge of disobeying a traffic device against Mark L. Eddy of East Hampton was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $25 plus a state surcharge of $55.

Vito J. Gerardi of Southampton was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, 45 mph in a 40-mph zone, reduced from 50 mph.

Jacob M. Leiper of Astoria was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding, 56 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Dustin Mulcahy of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for operating a vehicle without a license.

Keith B. Surerus of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving under the influence of drugs. He completed 75 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension. Driving without a license and lane and seatbelt violations were dismissed as covered.

Roque L. Ochoa of Southold and Wilmer A. Osorio of Greenport were fined $30 each for an open burning in violation of town code.

One criminal summons was issued for failure to appear in court.

Seventeen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 11 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, five at the court’s request and one by mutual consent.

February 7:

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Shea J. Becker of Lake Elsinore, California was fined $2,000 plus a state surcharge of $400 for aggravated driving while intoxicated. He received three years’ probation and a one-year license suspension. The court also ordered a one-year ignition interlock. A lane violation was dismissed as covered.

Stanley J. Gorecki of Clinton, Connecticut was fined $500 for boating while intoxicated. He received a six-month conditional discharge and a one-year operating suspension. A boat registration violation was dismissed as covered.

One criminal summons was issued for failure to appear in court.

Nine cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — seven at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one at the court’s request and one by mutual consent.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

The case against Rolf H. Koehnen of Shelter Island, charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and a lane violation, was dismissed in Shelter Island Justice Court and transferred to Suffolk County Court.