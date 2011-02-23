Jubilee Lenten Mission at Our Lady of the Isle

Observance of the Centennial Jubilee of Our Lady of the Isle parish (1911-2011) will continue in March with the participation of Brother Michael Moran, CP, in the church’s annual Lenten Mission. Brother Moran will introduce the theme of the Jubilee Mission, “On the Road: Walking Through the Gospels and Through Life,” at Masses on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6.

Brother Moran’s first mission talk, “The Desert: Going Within,” will be held on Sunday, March 6 at 7 p.m. The next program, “The Cross: Extravagant Love,” will follow 9 a.m. Mass on Monday, March 7 and repeat at 7 p.m. The third talk, “Memory: Transforming Our Story,” is scheduled for 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Michael Moran will not be a stranger to many Islanders. From 1978 to 1981 and again from 1984 to 1989 he served at St. Gabriel’s in a number of capacities, from cook to retreat director and rector. He studied art with the late Island artist, August Mosca, and then attended the Art Students League in Manhattan. He is known for his painting of icons and has translated this ancient Eastern Christian Church art form into contemporary terms.

One focus of Brother Michael’s ministry is conducting workshops and parish-mission retreats. This will the first time that he has participated in Our Lady of the Isle’s Lenten Mission.