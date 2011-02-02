Josh Williams Band wins warm Island welcome





If anything could take the chill out of a snow-plagued, icy January, it was Saturday’s high-energy performance in the high school auditorium by the acoustic bluegrass quartet, the Josh Williams Band.





Josh Williams, an accomplished musician and vocalist while still in his teens, spent six years on the road playing guitar for Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, cutting solos for Rounder records and more recently touring as lead singer and mandolin player for guitar legend Tony Rice and the Tony Rice Unit.

He put his band together three years ago with his West Kentucky hometown sidekick, banjoist Jason McKendree. In its second year, the band was nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Emerging Artist of the Year” and won that honor in 2010 — while Josh took away IBMA’s “Guitar Player of the Year” for the third time.

In introducing his band, which has seen some changes since 2008, Josh said: “We now have the perfect combination,” with the addition of Randy Barnes on bass and Nick Keen, a recent Merlefest “Mandolin Champion.”

And that combination produced more than two hours of great picking and tight harmonies in a concert that moved effortlessly from bluegrass to country to gospel and back again to the musical roots of all three. The band carried an enthusiastic audience along with them in a program that paired hard-hitting instrumentals with laid-back ballads — and even took audience requests.

The band and Josh paid tribute to Jim Croce with “Age,” performed a lovely rendition of the gospel song “Let It Go,” hit a country twang with “Across the Great Divide,” and improvised on a request for “Long Black Veil.”

With an infectious grin and self-deprecating humor, Josh Williams established an easy-going rapport with his audience. After driving all night to make Saturday’s performance, the group’s first reaction to Shelter Island, Josh said, was summed up by Nick Keen: “Man, it’s quiet here!” The audience’s reaction to the band’s music, however, was anything but.

There was also a synergy on stage and a level of ensemble playing and interaction that further engaged the audience and spoke to the disciplined musicianship each member brought to the performance — and they seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves while they were at it.

Setting the stage, literally, and opening for the band were Islander Tom Hashagen, JWB’s Nick Keen and Buddy Merriam, who studied with the “father of bluegrass” Bill Monroe, and whose band, Back Roads, has been entertaining audiences here and abroad for 30 years. Buddy also is the host of Long Island WUSB’s weekly Bluegrass radio show. All three play the mandolin and were introduced by local folk singer and guitarist Lisa Shaw as “The Three Mandoliers.”

Their impromptu and spirited instrumentals got the 150 or so audience members foot-tapping and cheering, particularly when Josh came on stage to join them on guitar before opening with his band. Later in the program, Buddy returned to the stage to share honors with Nick in a give-and-take of mandolin virtuosity.

The band will be on tour for the next several months, crossing the country from Tennessee to Washington State for festivals and other appearances. They expect to record together as a band for the first time next month. Rounder Records has announced a March 2011 date for a re-release of Josh’s album “Down Home.”

Saturday’s performance was the Island’s fourth bluegrass concert co-produced by the town’s Recreation Department and Tom Hashagen, a fine musician in his own right, whose group DuneGrass is popular with East End audiences. In announcing the concert a few weeks ago, Tom said, “We like to catch bands on their way up, and the Josh Williams Band fills the bill.”

That echoes a comment made by Cindy Baucom, a nationally syndicated radio host of the weekly “Celebration of Bluegrass Music”: [The band is] “currently enjoying a lot of forward momentum with awards, nominations and great crowd responses. It is my prediction that much greater things are on the horizon for the Josh Williams Band.”

And closer to home, one audience member leaving Saturday’s concert was overhead to say, “That was a lot of talent on that stage.”

And that there certainly was.