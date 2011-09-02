Island Arts: World premiere of Islander Bruce Wolosoff's work

Thodos Dance Chicago will perform the world premiere of “The White City,” a new ballet by Tony Award-winning choreographer Ann Reinking and Shelter Island composer Bruce Wolosoff, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, Illinois on February 19.

The music will be performed live by the Carpe Diem String Quartet. The work will be presented again on March 4 at the Harris Theatre for Music and Dance in Chicago.

“The White City” is based on actual events surrounding the Columbian Exposition of 1893 in Chicago with characters ranging from Mayor Carter Harrison Sr. and his assassin; John Root, one of the key architects of the Chicago World’s Fair; and Dr. H. H. Holmes, the serial killer who used the fair to lure his victims to their deaths.