Indians upset Stony Brook, take Suffolk County Class C and D championship

Shelter Island stunned Stony Brook today with a 46-21 victory, earning the Indians the Suffolk County Class C and D championship title.

Stony Brook was no doubt expecting a win today after cruising through their quarterfinal playoff match against Southold (40-21, Stony Brook) and comfortably conquering their semi-final opponents Pierson/Bridgehampton (43-29), to become the Class C champs . The Indians had earned a bye into the Class C and D championship game since they were the only Class D team with a 6-6 regular season record.

Furthermore, Stony Brook had beaten the Indians on the teams’ previous two meetings (41-23 on January 5 and 55-29 on February 2).

But Shelter Island was determined not to see their opponents run up the score this time — Shelter Island made up a defense specifically for this game, Kelsey McGayhey told the Reporter, one that stifled one of the Bears’ scoring leaders, Brannon Burke. “It worked,” she said. “All in all, we played amazingly, this was one of our best games.”

Kelsey McGayhey scored a game-high 30 points and all of the Indians 13 points in the second quarter.

“I was so pleased with our defense,” said Coach Peter Miedema. The Indians held the Bears to just 3 points during the third quarter.

Shelter Island will play this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue for the Class B, C and D championship, against the winner of the Wyandanch vs. Center Moriches game. “That’ll be a tough game for us,” Coach Miedema said.

Regardless of the outcome of that game, the girls will head to the New York State Class D quarterfinals at New Paltz College to play the Section IX Class D winner on March 11 at 3 p.m.