In the name of Washington…

In 1875, the New York Herald published a “Bunker Hill Centennial” edition and a Revolutionary War recruitment poster was reprinted there. An original page from that edition exists today in the Havens House vault and is quoted here to commemorate Washington’s birthday, courtesy of the Shelter Island Historical Society. It reads as follows:

“To all brave, healthy, able bodied and well disposed young men in this neighborhood, who have any inclination to join the troops now raising under General Washington, for the defence [sic]) of the liberties and independence of the United States, against the hostile design of foreign enemies,

“TAKE NOTICE, THAT [then follows a list of days and times and the place to appear] … the 11th regiment infantry, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Ogden [will be in attendance] for the purpose of receiving such youth of spirit as may be willing to enter into this honorable service.

“The encouragement at this time to enlist, is truly liberal and generous, namely a bounty of twelve dollars, an annual and fully sufficient supply of good and handsome clothing, a daily allowance of a large and ample ration of provisions, together with sixty dollars a year, in gold and silver money on account of pay, the whole of which the soldier may lay up for himself and friends, as all articles proper for his substinance [sic] and comfort are provided by law, without any expence [sic] to him.

“Those who may favor the recruiting party with their attendance as above, will have an opportunity of hearing and seeing in a more particular manner, the great advantages, which these brave men will have, who shall embrace this opportunity of spending a few happy years in viewing the different parts of this beautiful continent, in the honourable and truly respectable character of a soldier, after which, if he pleases, return home to his friends, with his pockets full of money and his head covered with laurels.

“God save the United States!”