Helena Baillie in concert for Shelter Island Friends of Music

The wandering musician is a familiar phrase, but for most musicians it’s a way of life.

The violinist/violist Helena Baillie, who will perform for the Shelter Island Friends of Music on Sunday, February 20, is a good example. Ms. Baillie was born in London, but in her teens she crossed the sea to study at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. She made her New York debut at Bargemusic, the floating concert “hall” on the East River — an appropriate site for a musician always on the go.

Since then she has performed throughout the United States and Europe, and has won numerous awards. She has also focused on reaching diverse audiences, presenting workshops in Laos, at a New York state correctional institute and at various outreach organizations.

For her Shelter Island concert, Ms. Baillie will present a diverse program, from Mozart and Brahms to Prokofiev and Paganini. She will be accompanied by the Israeli pianist, Roman Rabinovich, who at 24 is already an award-winning and well-traveled performer, from here to Russia and famed music venues in between.

Sunday’s concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church and a reception will follow the performance. Admission is free, but contributions are always welcome.

DOROTHY SEIBERLING