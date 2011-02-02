GUEST SPOT: Please don’t ask me to say…

“I’m sorry. I can’t talk. I have laryngitis”, I try to whisper.

“Does it hurt? How long have you had it?”

I shrug and try to smile. You don’t get it. Most people don’t.

You say a little louder, “Wow, your husband must be happy!”

I shake my head in the negative. It’s an incredibly frustrating experience to have laryngitis. No, it’s not because it hurts. It usually doesn’t. And no, my husband and family are not happy. It’s frustrating for them to put up with a silent partner. It’s sort of like Br’er Rabbit talking to the Tar Baby and getting angrier and angrier at a perceived reluctance to engage in normal conversation. The perception is that your conversation is falling on deaf ears, or that you’re being ignored. That’s not true. Just because I can’t talk doesn’t mean that I’m deaf or mentally disabled. You might find some humor in this silent situation, but it wears thin.

A few years back, I had to travel to Washington in early spring when I was afflicted with laryngitis. Traveling alone, I had to ask for information at the Amtrak counter. By ask, I mean I had a pad and pencil handy to write out my questions. The ticket agent thought I was deaf, dumb and dumber. I didn’t know whether to cry or be angry. The one good thing out of the situation was that I really began to appreciate what a disabled person experiences on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, I get laryngitis every few years. It’s a combination of overuse of my voice (Guilty, your Honor), and one of the many viral or bacterial infections that make the rounds during the winter months. It’s an inflammation of the larynx. One doctor explained that the vocal cords are like rubber bands and when inflamed, they can’t vibrate. The condition clears up in a few days if, and I mean if, I refrain from trying to talk. Resting the voice and plenty of fluids are the best medicine. I love to talk. I love to sing. It’s very hard for me to be silent.

But maybe there is something to be gained. By being silent, I have to think more. By being silent, I have to listen. In this busy world, that’s not such a bad thing. I hear the birds outside my window at the feeder as they busily fill up on the sunflower seeds before this next snowstorm. I hear silence and am thankful that I’m not deaf. If it’s so hard being mute, what would it be like to be mute, deaf or blind?

I think the point I’m trying to make here is that we should all be more understanding about the senses that we take for granted. For me, laryngitis is only an inconvenience. If I’m careful and keep my mouth shut, it will be over in a few days. But, please don’t call me on the phone for a few days. You might think I don’t want to talk to you.