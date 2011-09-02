Girls Basketball: Lady Indians defeat Cosmos and Settlers

Their season may be winding down, but the Shelter Island hoopsters aren’t letting up.

The girls varsity basketball scored strong victories in their most recent games, against Ross on February 3 and Southold on February 8.

It looked like the varsity Indians had the February 3 game against Ross wrapped up by the end of the first half with their 29-10 lead, but the Cosmos showed they were there to play with a 7-point run in the first minute and 20 seconds of the third quarter, prompting the Indians to call a timeout. Shelter Island regained their composure and held on to the match with a 39-24 lead at the end of the third quarter and a 49-36 win.

During their Tuesday night game at Southold, the Settlers and Indians kept pace with one another through the first quarter, but as the game continued Shelter Island took the lead and never looked back. By the end of the half the score was 36-21 and at the final buzzer the Indians had the win, 65-46.

Kelsey McGayhey scored an astounding 37 points, breaking the previous scoring record (34) that she set on January 31. Since the girls varsity basketball program got its solo start six years ago (it had been a joint program with Pierson), no one has scored that many points in a single game, according to Athletic Director and ex-girls varsity Coach Rick Osmer.





Varsity Coach Peter Miedema already sees a strong future for next year’s varsity basketball in McGayhey and 10th graders Alexis Gibbs and Saverina Chicka. Between the three of them, “That’s a formidable front line,” Coach Miedema said. “We won’t be out-rebounded, I know that for sure. It’ll be fun to watch if they choose to continue.”

The girls play their last home game against McGann-Mercy tomorrow at 6:15 p.m., when the school will hold its senior send-off for the girls.

JUNIOR VARSITY NOW 7-4

The JV girls have given strong performances recently, too.

The girls played against Ross on February 3, a game that started out as very low-scoring. The Ross Cosmos (formerly the Ravens) took a 6-4 lead at the half. But the Indians rallied in the second half, scoring another 8 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth to take the victory.

The girls went on to soundly defeat Smithtown Christian the next day, 47-21. It was their fifth victory in a row.

Southold broke that streak Tuesday night, however, 24-20. The Settlers got out to an early lead, and though the Indians played a strong second half, it wasn’t enough to overcome their early deficit. The JV squad is now 7-4 in their league.

The JV girls play at home against McGann-Mercy tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.