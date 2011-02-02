Girls Basketball: Indians give a Royal beating, 71-28









The varsity and JV basketball teams dealt devastating defeats to the visiting Port Jefferson squads Monday night. Varsity conquered the Royals in a 71-28 rout, with scoring star Kelsey McGayhey putting up an astounding 34 points, an Island girls’ basketball record. Saverina Chicka led the JV Indians with 20 points in their 39-15 victory.

MCGAYHEY SETS SCORING RECORD

The varsity girls jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter. Port Jefferson was using a defensive press but the Indians had no trouble flying right past it. At the end of the first quarter the score was 14-9, Indians. The Indians continued pounding away with fast break layups and extended their lead to 35-16 by half time.

The third quarter has typically been difficult for the Island girls. Often it’s when they start to feel the strain of having so few reserves on the bench when playing against a larger team. “It really has been a sore spot for us,” said Coach Peter Miedema. “Even though we came out of the half with a comfortable lead, I just begged the girls to come out strong and run a 7-, 8-point lead to put this game away.”

The girls tried out a different defensive setup in the third quarter, setting up traps for the Royals offensive charge, which led to four straight turnovers. The Indians shut out Port Jefferson entirely in the third quarter while scoring another 20 points.

Point guard Mackenzie Needham ran the Indians’ offense. “As the point guard, she really makes so many decisions that affect us, and I really feel like she made almost every right decision tonight,” said Coach Miedema. Whether that be taking it strong to the hole or passing it, he added, “she seemed comfortable — in the groove … that’s really the best varsity game I’ve seen her play.”

Corrine Mahoney came up from the JV squad and played well, sinking two baskets and playing hard under the backboards. She’s filling in for Kristie Moschetta, who has been sidelined for almost the whole season due to illness. Megan Mundy hit the most free throws in the game: 6 of her 8 attempts.

But judging by the final point tally, Kelsey McGayhey was the clear standout. “She scored 34 points, but she could have scored 50 if that was our goal tonight … she was really in the flow of the game.” Her point total was without many shots from outside, he added. “She was very aggressive in getting the rebound and putting the ball back.” That’s in addition to her many fast break points, which she earned with help from great passes from Needham, who was able to draw the Royals’ heavy coverage away from McGayhey.

McGayhey’s scoring under the net inside is a testament to her ability as an aggressive player. “That was all points in the paint. That’s just phenomenal.”

Since the girls varsity basketball program got its solo start six years ago (it was once a joint program with Pierson), no one’s scored that many points in a single game, according to Athletic Director and ex-girls varsity Coach Rick Osmer. That’s even with McGayhey sitting out for most of the fourth quarter.

The Indians took a resounding win, 71-28.

Tuesday’s home game against Stony Brook was cancelled due to inclement weather. They play at home today against Ross at 5:45 p.m.

JV GIRLS PLAY SEASON’S BEST

The JV Islanders are having a strong season, racking up their third win in a row Monday night against Port Jefferson. “I think this was the JV’s best game of the year,” said JV Coach Brian Doelger. “I bet we’ll go .500 in the league, so that’s a nice season.”

The Indians did an excellent job of breaking Port Jefferson’s defensive press, allowing the Indians plenty of scoring opportunities. The Indians played a strong defense, too, shutting out the Royals in the third quarter.

Saverina Chicka led the Indians with 20 points.

Doelger’s seen clear improvements across the board this season, particularly in Morgan Anderson and Chicka. “Everyone played really well tonight,” he said.

Tuesday night’s game against Stony Brook was cancelled due to snow. The Indians play today at home against Ross. Junior varsity tips off at 4 p.m.