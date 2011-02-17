Girls Basketball: Indians bid farewell to seniors, girls lose to McGann-Mercy

Friends and family gathered in the gymnasium for the senior send-off ceremony for the graduating seniors on February 11 before their last home game of the year against McGann-Mercy. The event, held before the last home game of each season, is an opportunity to recognize the graduating seniors for their many contributions to their teams. Mackenzie Needham, Stephanie Vecchio, Stacy Clark and Kristie Moschetta were being honored this year.

Varsity Coach Peter Miedema took the microphone first, thanking the girls for their hard work and likening the team to a family. He also thanked the parents for supporting their girls.

Junior Kelsey McGayhey took the microphone next, reading a thank you to the seniors on behalf of junior teammate Megan Mundy, who couldn’t be present. McGayhey went on to thank each of the girls individually in a heart-felt description of what it’s been like to spend time with the girls and what each adds to the team.

The matches that followed were less heart-warming for Shelter Island: the varsity Indians lost 41-35 and the JV squad fell 35-24. The final scores showed vast improvement this season for both Island teams, however, when compared to the Indians’ January 13 losses to McGann-Mercy (varsity, 50-32; JV, 51-19).

SCORING RUNS NOT ENOUGH

The varsity Indians got off to a slow start with just 4 points in the first quarter. McGann-Mercy jumped out to an early lead and held it until the final minutes of the first half.

The Monarchs were double-teaming McGayhey to try to slow the Indians’ offensive drive, but it opened up opportunities for other Islanders to get on the board. The girls went on a 10-point scoring run that started when Needham sank a 3-pointer with 3 minutes left in the first half that got the crowd howling. “She’s taken her game to another level,” Coach Miedema said.

Seconds later she stole the ball, followed by another steal on the next play by Breanna Hallman, who was then fouled and sank a free throw. Hallman has been brought up to varsity in recent games to give the Indians a sixth strong player.

The Indians got the ball back and Vecchio sent a shot just off the mark, but McGayhey forced her way inside and got the put-back. The Indians tied it up after Clark stole the ball and set up another basket from McGayhey. The girls took the lead with a basket from Clark on their next possession.

The momentum swung back in the Monarchs’ favor toward the end of the third quarter, Coach Miedema said, when McGayhey had a wide open layup but was called for travelling. That’s when the girls started to suffer “a few defensive lapses,” he said. “We were just a step slow.” The Monarchs extended their lead to 39-24, only to have the Indians answer back with a 9-point scoring run.

In the end it wasn’t enough, and the Monarchs ran out the clock with a 41-35 lead.

Coach Miedema described the match as “a game of ‘what ifs?’” Any number of plays could have gone the other way to change the course of the game in favor of the Indians: “We lost by 7 and missed 11 free throws … And that travel call on Kelsey when she had that wide open layup — 999 times out of 1,000 that doesn’t get called,” he said.

McGayhey led the team with 22 points — 12 of them in the fourth quarter. “McGayhey’s a phenomenal player, no matter where she is she creates havoc,” said Monarchs Coach Jacki Paton (see story, page 35).

Coach Paton said she’s noticed “tremendous improvement” for the Indians on the whole since their last match. “Everyone’s stepped up their game,” Coach Miedema said, particularly 10th grader Alexis Gibbs, and seniors Clark and Vecchio on defense.

“I’m going home tonight saying ‘what if,’ but I have to be pleased with the effort,” Coach Miedema said.

The girls went on to win a resounding victory at Port Jefferson on Monday, 74-31.

JV FINISH WITH 4 ON THE COURT

The JV match started off very low-scoring, 12-8 at the half with the Monarchs in the lead. The Island girls had trouble boxing their opponents out throughout the match. Saverina Chicka was out sick, leaving the girls with no substitutes, but they kept the game close until the final minutes.

The girls showed their determination when foul trouble left the team with just 4 players on the court, with 5:22 left to play, and the score 16-21 in the fourth quarter. Despite a murmur or two from the crowd predicting a blowout, the Monarchs only expanded their lead by 6 points by the end of the match for a final score of 35-24.

Melissa Ames scored half of the teams’ points. “Melissa is our best player and also our hardest-working player,” said JV Coach Brian Doelger. “She gives 110 percent effort from start to end no matter what the score is.”

The JV Indians are now 8-5 and with just one game left they’re guaranteed at least a .500 league record.

McGann-Mercy Coach Joe Read also observed the huge improvement since the start of the season: “Shelter Island seemed like a whole different team out there.”

The JV ladies went on to conquer Port Jefferson Monday night, 24-15.

The scores of yesterday’s JV and varsity season-ending games against Pierson/Bridgehampton were not available when the Reporter went to press.