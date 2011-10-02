Free wood available with Shelter Island town permit

The annual tree removal program on certain Town of Shelter Island properties is set for the month of March.

Any town resident wishing to remove uprooted, damaged or fallen trees may apply for a permit to do so at the Town Clerk’s office.

The program runs from March 1 to 31. Each applicant must sign a release form. Once a permit is issued, it is valid for 14 days, and allows the removal of designated trees only — those bearing red ribbons — during daylight hours from Monday through Friday at the following properties: Ice Pond Park, Sachems Woods, the Recycling Center, the Overlook property and the St. Mary’s Road nursery open space. Each permit holder is limited to two cords of wood.

For more information, contact the Town Clerk, 749-1166.