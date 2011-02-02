Flashback: The spirit of Christmas past…

Nick Hamblet had his Reporter handy on a South Ferry boat last month and came up with these names — possibly members of the Class of ’97, he thought. From the left, Rachel Reylek, James Richardson, Cathy Avona, Kristin Siller, Andrew Ogar and Billy McGayhey. Has he got it right?

Meghan McNally agreed that it was probably her little sister’s Class of ’97 at a school Christmas concert. She thought some of the children in the far back could be Eric Kelt, Faith Jernick and two little girls whose first names are Ingrid and Leah. Mrs. Quadros is the teacher in the far back. Meghan agreed with all of Nick’s names except for the little boy to the far right whom she identified as Christopher Sietta. Anyone else care to weigh in?