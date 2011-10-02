1993 Anyone for shotput?

The 11th annual Shelter Island shotput competition took place in September 5, 1993 according to the Reporter’s archives. The winners sailed in for the event but Virginia Hanrahan of Ram Island, shown here in fine form, hosted the post-game party with her husband, Dr. Hanrahan, on board their boat Pegasus. Does anyone remember how, where or why this athletic contest came to be? If so, let Archer know at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.





1986 What’s the scoop?

Fran Morino, Debbie Spotteck and an unidentified male caller wasted no time identifying the mother/daughter combo as Jean Tuttle and Louise Green, with Town Supervisor Jeff Simes in the background. Jeff called in from his home in Florida, too. Ms. Morino said it was easy to recognize Jean Tuttle, 25 years after the fact — “I couldn’t miss that smile,” she said.





The Spirit of Christmas Past

Meghan McNally was right — the little boy on the far right is Christopher Saetta but we spelled his name wrong. Nancy (Saetta) Walther very nicely corrected us, and she should know; she’s his mother.