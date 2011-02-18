Flashback: 1982 News to go!

This former model had been delivering Newsday on the Island for 14 years when this photo was taken. Does anyone know who she was? Here’s a hint: She and her husband James were long-time Heights residents. What do you remember? Call Archer at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.

1993 Anyone for shotput?

Peter Dinkel shed some light on this old-time Island sporting event — he thinks the contest was held along Coecles Harbor “on a beach on the Mashomack side of the mooring anchorage.” Anyone else know how the competition came to be?