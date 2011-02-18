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Lifestyle

Flashback: 1982 News to go!

By Archer Brown

This former model had been delivering Newsday on the Island for 14 years when this photo was taken. Does anyone know who she was? Here’s a hint: She and her husband James were long-time Heights residents. What do you remember? Call Archer at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.

1993 Anyone for shotput?

Peter Dinkel shed some light on this old-time Island sporting event — he thinks the contest was held along Coecles Harbor “on a beach on the Mashomack side of the mooring anchorage.” Anyone else know how  the competition came to be?