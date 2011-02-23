FLASHBACK: 1982 News to go!

It didn’t take long for several Islanders to recognize Edna Meade, who delivered Newsday on the Island for many years. Tom Speeches wrote, “Edna has to this day been the nicest, most genuine person you could ever want to meet … and her beautiful smile makes you feel great when you see her … .”

Irene Byington agreed: “She was great and everyone hated to see her give up the route. Not only was she punctual but also a lot of fun.” Diane LaPiano weighed in, too, as did Dr. Grunwaldt, who also commented on the shotput photo, which appeared side-by-side with Edna’s — he said that Dr. Jim Hanrahan may have been the one who got the tournament going, and that it took place on a Ram Island beach.

But the last word about Edna came from Brian Mundy, who wrote, “I used to watch “the newspaper lady,” as I called her as a kid, toss the paper over the roof of her car precisely onto the same spot in the driveway at almost the same time every day. It was fun keeping track of her delivery vehicles over the years. I remember a small VW Rabbit, a brown mid-sized car and later a white van. She was truly a master of her domain and one of the many childhood memories of growing up on the Island.”