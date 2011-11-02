Slide show & story: Smooth start to ice boating season

A rumbling growl echoed across the frozen bay as the ice boats cruised by last Friday afternoon, the first day of ice boating on Coecles Harbor this season. Sailors in four ice boats harnessed a steady breeze and crisscrossed the ice from morning until late in the afternoon.

“It was beautiful out there,” said John Needham, owner of Coecles Harbor Marina and an ice boat enthusiast who’s been at it for about a decade. “Smooth — as good as it gets.” It was the first day the ice has been thick enough for it to be safe. “There’s been ice here for two weeks but it hasn’t been strong enough,” he said. Friday the ice was around 4 to 5 inches, he said.

Mr. Needham owned two of the boats and James Eklund and Shelter Island Bay Constable Butch Labrozzi owned the other two. Though there were just four boats, many sailors traded spots in and out throughout the day.

The boats usually take a good shove to get going, which was happily provided by the sailors and spectators hanging out near shore at Coecles Harbor Marina, where the boats were launched.

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Crossing the ice in Mr. Needham’s classic teal Gambit ice boat harkens back to an earlier time, giving the rider the sound and feel “very reminiscent of an old wooden roller coaster” as it rumbles across the frozen sheet, he said. An ice boat is sailed just like a regular sailboat, he said, except instead of steering with a rudder in the water, the ice boat sailor uses a tiller to turn one of three runners, or metal blades, that change the boat’s direction.

Ice boats can go much faster than a soft-water sailboat since the metal runners make much less friction than the bottom of a sailboat. The ice boats can go about three times the speed of the wind.





In many ways, ice boating is more difficult than soft-water boating, Mr. Needham explained. “In a regular sailboat, there are physical clues as to what the wind is going to do,” such as ripples in the water or the direction sailboats are facing. But when you’re ice boating, “Gusts and wind shifts are complete surprises. It’s part of the thrill. You’re moving along at a slow speed and then all of a sudden a gust hits and you’re going 20 miles per hour within seconds.”





A sailor can move across the ice extremely fast, so to stay safe you have to have the right mind set, Mr. Needham said. “It takes some awareness and common sense and some instruction, and some experience,” he explained. Like many ice skaters or ice fisherman, ice boat sailors carry two ice picks in a wooden case on a rope around their neck to pull themselves out in case they somehow fall off the boat and land in the water. The sailors also wear helmets and goggles for safety.

The sailors typically have a very short season, he explained, just two weeks or so in the first half of February, though an especially cold winter can extend the season until the end of February. Even in those two weeks, it can be difficult to find perfect conditions. “You need some wind, but you don’t want it to be too windy, either,” he explained. On Saturday it was rainy and by Sunday the ice was too thin again to safely sail. “And if it’s 0 degrees out, everybody’s miserable,” said Mr. Needham.

But Friday’s mix of just enough wind, a temperature just below freezing and thick ice made for the perfect afternoon. Hopefully the sailors will see another few days like it before the ice melts away.