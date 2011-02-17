Editorial: New laws make a play for town zoning power

So many misadventures have been mentioned in Town Hall lately, it’s hard to focus on any one — criminal and fiscal investigations, suspect stipends, lawsuits from landfill pickers, erroneously approved dock permits — take your pick.

This series of unfortunate events has diverted attention from the ongoing legislative efforts of the Town Board, which also are noteworthy. At least five significant changes to town code are being drafted. Except for a state-mandated stormwater runoff law, the code changes have evolved from good faith efforts to address legitimate concerns raised by Island residents.

But good intentions aren’t enough to make good law, and two of the laws, if adopted, would have an important impact regardless of the property rights issues involved. They will shift review powers currently vested in the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Town Board.

Currently, changes to nonconforming businesses in residential zones require a special permit from the ZBA, as we witnessed in 2008 at a standing-room only hearing on converting the Ram’s Head Inn into a drug rehabilitation center. According to the code, the ZBA has jurisdiction over variances, use changes and special permits in residential zones; the Town Board issues special permits for businesses in the B-1 and B zones.

Late last year, the Town Board was asked to clarify expansions of nonconforming businesses after clearing began on a lot recently merged with the Olde Country Inn property. That clarification is in proposed revisions to the zoning code, but so is Town Board authority over special permits that are currently issued by the ZBA. That’s a significant change.

But it is not as significant as the change proposed for causeway properties. The evolution of regulations to limit development on the causeways to Ram Island — a just and worthy cause — has taken many twists since 2009 when a homeowner asked for a permit to rebuild the only house on the First Causeway. The Town Board’s authority over that project was limited to a wetlands permit for demolishing the burnt-out house. At that time, Supervisor Jim Dougherty wanted more authority — he advocated for the Town Board to expand its scope and assess the “whole project,” i.e., not just demolition but the construction of a new house.

The board will now have that authority if proposed laws for the causeways are adopted. Instead of placing development rules in the zoning code, where they belong, causeway construction restrictions are being drafted within the wetlands code, with sole authority going to the Town Board.

That’s some power grab, whether the Town Board intended it or not, and marks a shift from a quasi-judicial review process to a purely political one.